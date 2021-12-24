For decades, brothers have been regifting the same hard candy.

For decades, the same hard candy has been regifted by brothers.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have perfected the art of holiday regifting, having passed the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

Ryan Wasson gave his brother, Eric Wasson, a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors as a joke for Christmas in 1987, knowing Eric wouldn’t like it.

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. “So the next year I decided, ‘Hey, I think I’ll give it back to him.'”

He’ll forget.’

Ryan, on the other hand, recognized it right away.

Since then, they’ve been taking turns and keeping a journal of their interactions.

They’ve come up with some novel solutions.

“He once sewed it into a teddy bear,” Ryan Wasson said to the station, adding that the candy was frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O.

Family members, coworkers, and even the sheriff’s department have all participated in the tradition.

It was served on a silver platter to Ryan Wasson at a restaurant last year.

Ryan Wasson sought inspiration from a Facebook group this year.

It was suggested that it be delivered by pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, that it be hidden in a book or cake, or that a scavenger hunt with clues be held.

“If you ask who’s ever done the best in terms of giving these, we’ll both say ourselves, right?” Ryan Wasson said.

“We’re not going to give up,” says the narrator.