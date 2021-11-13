For defying Jan Brewer, Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of court.

For defying Jan Brewer, Steve Bannon was indicted on contempt charges.

There are a total of six subpoenas in this case.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday after he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the insurgency at the United States Capitol.

Bannon, 67, was charged with refusing to appear for a deposition and refusing to provide documents in response to a subpoena from the committee, according to the Justice Department.

It was unclear when he would have to appear in court.

The indictment comes after a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied the committee’s subpoena on Friday.

Bannon’s indictment, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland, reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to upholding the rule of law.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year in prison.

Bannon’s lawyer did not respond to a message seeking comment right away.

This isn’t the first time Bannon has been in trouble with the law.

He was arrested in August of last year after being pulled from a luxury yacht on allegations that he and three associates defrauded donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

In the final hours of Trump’s presidency, he pardoned Bannon.

Meadows had been in talks with the committee since his subpoena was issued in September, but his lawyer said Friday that Meadows and the panel are in a “sharp legal dispute” because Trump claims executive privilege over the testimony.

In a letter to Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, on Thursday, Thompson threatened contempt charges against him, saying that if he did not appear to answer the committee’s questions on Friday, it would be considered “willful non-compliance.” The committee would have to vote on the contempt recommendation first, and then the full House would vote to send it to the Justice Department.

Meadows’ refusal comes amid escalating legal battles between the committee and Trump, who has claimed privilege over documents and interviews demanded by the lawmakers.

