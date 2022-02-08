For diplomatic reasons, Niger expels ex-UN genocide detainees.

Eight Rwandans were asked to leave the country within seven days of being notified by the government.

Rwanda’s KIGALI

According to a document released Tuesday, Niger expelled eight former UN court detainees who were relocated to the country last year by a Tanzanian-based court for “diplomatic reasons.”

The former Rwandan detainees were found guilty by a UN court for their role in the genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group in Rwanda in 1994.

On similar charges, others were found not guilty.

Following the signing of a relocation agreement with Niger, they were relocated to Niamey, the capital of Niger, by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism), which replaced the defunct International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

“On December 1st,

According to court documents, “after settling in Niger, the authorities issued an order requiring the relocated persons to leave the territory of Niger within seven days of notification of the expulsion order for diplomatic reasons.”

Beginning in January, the government granted an additional 30 days.

It stated that the relocated persons must pay $3 to the Mechanism in order for the Mechanism to find a new relocation country.

According to the document, the eight men will return to Arusha, Tanzania, pending relocation to another country, including those who have served their sentences and those who were acquitted by the UN court.

Their return to Arusha has yet to be determined.

Niger was faulted by Mechanism Judge Joseph E Chiondo Masanche for a “violation” of the agreement and a possible violation of the eight men’s rights.

During the genocide, the former officers were part of a group of nine people who have been trying to find a safe haven for more than 15 years.

For some, France, Belgium, Canada, and Denmark, where they have relatives, have refused to accept them.

Protais Zigiranyirazo, Andre Ntagerura, Alphonse Nteziryayo, Prosper Mugiraneza, Anatole Nsengiyumva, Tharcisse Muvunyi, and Innocent Sagahutu cannot be returned to Rwanda without their permission.

The Mechanism has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of those who have been acquitted or released pending their relocation, as well as to determine whether their life or liberty would be jeopardized.

Normally, once a person has been relocated, the Mechanism’s responsibilities and duty of care for that person end.

However, in the current situation, the relocated persons consented to their relocation to Niger on the basis of an agreement.

