For disaster victims, a Turkish company offers modular building solutions.

A Turkish company is offering disaster victims modular construction solutions.

Dorce says in a statement that it is continuing its project to build village homes, barns, and infrastructure for earthquake victims.

ANKARA

Dorce Prefabrik, a Turkish construction firm, said in a statement on Monday that it provides modern modular construction solutions for public housing, disaster relief, and livestock.

The company said it would keep working on a project with Turkey’s government-backed housing agency TOKI and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to construct village homes and barns for earthquake victims in eastern and southeastern Turkey in 2020.

It stated that as part of the project, it was pursuing construction activities at 74 different sites across the provinces of Malatya, Van, and Adiyaman, undertaking turnkey contracting that included infrastructure and superstructure.

By leveraging its ability to move quickly under difficult and diverse geographical conditions, the company engages in prefabricated modular rapid mass housing projects, low-cost prefabricated modular housing projects, and medium- and high-quality housing projects.