Utz purchases a snack company for (dollar)56 million.

RW Garcia Holdings was recently acquired by Utz Brands, a 100-year-old potato chip company based in Hanover, for (dollar)56 million.

RW Garcia was founded in 1982 by Robert and Margaret Garcia.

According to a press release from Utz, RW Garcia has significant production capacity to support the continued growth of the Utz portfolio of brands.

“Utz’s acquisition of Michigan-based Festida Foods in June 2021 will be supplemented by RW Garcia, giving Utz strategically well-positioned production capabilities in the North, East, and West regions of the United States.”

Utz’s goods can be found all over the country.

Utz operates 17 facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

RW Garcia is the latest addition to Utz’s roster.

Festida Foods was acquired by Utz earlier this year.

Last year, Utz Brands bought Truco Enterprises, which sells On the Border products.

Utz bought Kitchen Cooked Inc. last year, which made potato chips, Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops, popcorn, and pretzels.

Utz bought Snyders of Berlin in 2019.

Utz acquired Inventure Foods in 2017.

After merging with Collier Creek Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, Utz Quality Foods became a publicly traded company last year.

