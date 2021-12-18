For electing a rogue like Boris Johnson, the Tory party deserved to be engulfed in scandal.

For electing a rogue like Boris Johnson, the Tory party deserves to be engulfed in scandal.

The party made a Faustian bargain to put him in power in exchange for Brexit and his ostensible electoral appeal, but such schemes are always doomed to fail.

If Boris Johnson hosts another Christmas quiz, here’s a question: who was the prominent Conservative who saw the realities of virus controls clearly and quickly? The answer is Rory Stewart, one of the contestants he defeated for the Tory leadership, who warned ministers last year that their “half-hearted” initial response was only delaying the inevitable introduction of stricter measures by more than a fortnight before the prevaricating Prime Minister finally introduces them.

Despite this, the Brexit gang forced this eccentric politician out of the party after seizing control. He was a man of genuine achievement, substance, and independent thought with grounded insights into the world.

If Stewart had stayed in the Cabinet, he could have contributed to a more orderly exit from Afghanistan, given his knowledge of the country, rather than the shambles that occurred while senior ministers and officials were on vacation sunbathing.

Instead, he was yelling from the bleachers.

So, even if Johnson is ousted due to a series of lies about Downing Street parties and wallpaper, Stewart will not be a candidate for the presidency again.

And the party’s problems, as it faces another round of chaos and moral corruption under its current leader, are symbolized by the loss of a smart player with unusual appeal.

Boris Johnson isn’t the only one who’s been caught up in this latest scandal.

Yes, this self-serving charlatan is to blame for Downing Street’s disgraceful atmosphere, which allowed his team to show such disgusting contempt for the electorate while flouting their own rules.

While businesses failed, the healthcare system collapsed, families were split, doctors toiled away, and patients died, the country’s leaders laughed about lying to the public, held festive quizzes, and drank champagne at illegal parties.

“For months, people claiming they were having a business meeting while breaking the rules was an inside joke in that building,” one aide told the Sunday paper.

“I heard it over and over.”

Given such heinous deception, it’s no surprise that the Conservatives have plummeted in the polls, especially now that Labour appears to be getting its act together with a credible leader.

