For fully-vaccinated UK arrivals, Covid tests may be phased out within weeks.

For fully vaccinated UK arrivals, Covid tests could be phased out within weeks.

Experts believe the UK government will lift all Covid restrictions in time for the February school holidays, according to experts.

If they are traveling after the end of the month, fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers are advised not to book Covid travel tests on their return.

The UK government is expected to lift all Covid restrictions in time for the February school holidays, according to experts, with the change announced on January 26.

According to reports in the press, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is in favor of ending the testing regime for the double-jabbed in time for the half-term break next month.

On that date, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift a slew of other regulations enacted to rein in the Omicron variant.

Fully-jabbed visitors must now take a lateral flow test two days after returning to the UK. Those who test positive must isolate for ten days, though this can be cut short if the lateral flow test is negative on days six and seven.

Those who have not completed their vaccine course must isolate for ten days, with tests on days two and eight.

However, to be considered fully vaccinated, people are expected to have received the booster shot.

“With the UK expected to drop arrivals tests, for the fully-vaccinated, do not buy any inbound tests at the end of January if you’re traveling after February 1,” travel expert Paul Charles, founder of The PC Agency, said on social media.

Finally, the £1 billion-plus private testing industry in the wild west is nearing its conclusion.

“It appears that Day 2 arrivals tests – for those fully-jabbed – will be phased out for UK arrivals by the end of January.”

Dropping all tests for fully-jabbed will boost confidence even more and save travelers money on testing; I’m hoping the Passenger Locator Form will be dropped as well.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom relaxed its own travel restrictions.

People who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to take a pre-departure Covid test and can instead use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test once they return to the UK.

If Day 2 tests are phased out in the future, families will save an average of £300 per trip.

