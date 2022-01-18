For Hezbollah ties, the US has designated three individuals and a company in Lebanon.

The US has designated three individuals and a company in Lebanon for their ties to Hezbollah.

Those accused of raising and laundering funds to support Hezbollah’s “destabilizing activities”

NEW YORK

According to the Treasury Department, the US imposed sanctions on three people and their company in Lebanon on Tuesday because of their alleged ties to Hezbollah.

Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame, and their firm, Dar Al Salam, have been designated for Travel and Tourism by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

“This action comes at a time when the Lebanese economy is facing unprecedented crisis, and Hizballah, as part of Lebanon’s government, is blocking economic reforms and inhibiting much-needed change for the Lebanese people,” the agency said in a statement.

Diab is a Lebanese businessman accused of using his company to help the group raise funds and carry out its activities.

Daoun and Alame are said to be helping the group materially and financially.

In a statement, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said, “Through this action, Treasury is disrupting businessmen who raise and launder funds for Hizballah’s destabilizing activities while the Lebanese people face worsening economic and humanitarian crises.”

“Hizballah claims to support the Lebanese people, but it continues to profit from insulated business ventures and backdoor political deals, amassing wealth that the Lebanese people never see,” Nelson said.

Property belonging to designated individuals and entities in the United States, or in the possession or control of US citizens, must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

In October 1997, the US designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and in October 2001, it was designated as a specially designated global terrorist.