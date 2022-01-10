For his 10-year-old dog’s birthday, a dog owner uses 520 drones to display a massive bone.

A dog owner uses 520 drones to display a colossal bone in honor of his pet’s tenth birthday.

The dog seemed unconcerned about its lavish birthday celebration.

Doudou, the pet dog, had been such a good boy that his owner wanted to celebrate his birthday with a lavish party involving 520 drones.

Above the Xiangjiang River in Changsha, China, the unnamed pet parent rented 520 drones to spell out the words “Happy 10th birthday to Doudou” in Mandarin.

The Mandarin pronunciation of 520 (the number of drones used) sounds similar to “I love you” in English.

The flying drones then created patterns in the sky that looked like a birthday cake and a gift box with a bone.

However, the lavish celebration appeared to have had no effect on Doudou the dog.

A video circulating online shows the extravagant display in all its glory, with people wearing Santa hats singing “Happy Birthday” to entertain the dog, who appears to be completely uninterested in the fuss.

According to reports, the “treat” cost £11,500 (100,000 yuan).

According to the South China Morning Post, the drones were flown above the river in the shape of Chinese characters wishing the pet a happy birthday.

The demonstration took place in China’s south-central Hunan province, which has strict regulations on the use of drones due to the high density of high-rise apartment buildings in the area.

Local police were irritated by the swarm of drones soaring through the sky, claiming that no permission had been granted for such an event.

Officers have threatened to shoot down similar displays across the province, but the drones were only discovered after the show had ended, so this proud pet parent got away with it.

