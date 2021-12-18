For his missing daughter, an elderly father joins an anti-PKK rally.

Helin, the daughter of 80-year-old Abdurrahman Bozanli, was just 12 years old when she was kidnapped by a terror group in 2013.

DIYARBAKIR is a town in the Turkish province of DIYARBAKIR.

On Thursday, an elderly father took part in a protest in southeastern Turkey against the PKK terrorist group.

Families whose children have been kidnapped or forcedly recruited by the PKK terror group have gathered outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir, which the Turkish government claims has ties to the PKK.

Demonstrations have spread to other provinces such as Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari since then.

Abdurrahman Bozanli, 80, joined the protest in memory of his daughter Helin, who was kidnapped by the terror group when she was 12 years old in 2013.

His son-in-law Agit Demir accompanied the frail old man, who has difficulty walking and speaking.

Helin’s family has not heard from her since she was kidnapped by the terror group, Demir told reporters.

“We looked for her for years but were unable to locate her.

“We’re here to support her and all of these families,” he said.

“Helin, wherever you are, please return to us.”

He went on to say, “Take refuge with our state.”

Terrorist-affiliated criminals in Turkey may be eligible for reduced sentences if they surrender, according to a repentance law.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

