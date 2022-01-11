For ‘insulting religious feelings,’ a Russian streamer who posed for a naked photo in front of a church is facing jail time.

A RUSSIAN streamer faces prison for “insulting the religious feelings of believers” by posing naked in front of a church for a photo.

Polina Murugina, 24, is the latest in a long line of social media influencers who have been charged with breaking a new indecency law.

If found guilty of “insulting the religious feelings of believers,” the streamer could face a fine of up to £3,000 or a year in jail.

Polina posed naked outside Moscow’s Church of Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, according to local media reports. Polina is covered in tattoos from head to toe.

The photo was taken last summer and was only recently reported to the authorities.

The influencer has yet to respond, but she has removed the controversial photo from her Instagram account.

It comes as the Kremlin cracks down on people who post racy content near churches and government buildings.

An influencer couple was sentenced to prison last year after staging an X-rated photoshoot near Moscow’s St Basil’s Cathedral.

Tajikistan’s Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova sparked outrage after a photo of her wearing a police jacket and imitating a sex act while crouched in front of him surfaced.

The Russian Orthodox church considers the cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square to be both a cultural symbol and a sacred site.

The pair were detained for ten days and fined 5,000 rubles (£51), with Bobiev – real name Ruslani Talabjon – being deported by the court.

They were charged with “insulting religious feelings” afterward.

According to the state-owned news agency TASS, Bobiev and Chistova were found guilty by Moscow’s Tverskoy district court and sentenced to ten months in a penal colony.

The law allows for a maximum of a year in prison, but prosecutors had requested a 10-month sentence.

Following the anti-Kremlin group Pussy Riot’s Punk Prayer performance at the central Moscow cathedral in 2013, a law prohibiting insulting religious believers’ feelings was passed in 2013.

An OnlyFans model allegedly received death threats earlier this month after video of her flashing her boobs outside the same cathedral went viral.

The woman, known to subscribers as Lola Bunny, was widely chastised for her actions, prompting her to apologize.