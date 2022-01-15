For inter-Palestinian dialogue, Hamas’s leader will travel to Algeria.

Attempts to reconcile Hamas and Fatah in the past have failed.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has been invited to Algeria for inter-Palestinian talks, the group announced on Saturday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced plans to host a meeting of Palestinian factions last month.

“Haniyeh will discuss ways to ensure the success of the Palestinian national dialogue in Algeria,” Hamas said in a statement.

According to the statement, Haniyeh has chosen senior members of the group Khalil Al-Hayya and Hussam Badran to travel to Algeria next week.

Since Hamas won legislative elections a year earlier, the Palestinian territories have been divided politically and geographically.

The West Bank has been ruled by President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, while the Gaza Strip has been ruled by Hamas.

Many attempts to heal the schism between the two opposing movements have failed.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.