For keeping her child out of school for 20 months due to long-term Covid fears, a mother faces charges.

‘My greatest fear as a parent is that my children will end up with long Covid,’ says Lisa Diaz of Wigan.

Because of her concerns about Covid-19, a mother is facing legal action from her local council for keeping her child out of school for more than 20 months.

Lisa Diaz, of Wigan, is concerned that long Covid could endanger children, so she has not sent her daughter to primary school in nearly two years.

Wigan Council has threatened to prosecute the mother of two, who is said to have a rare blood condition.

On Monday, Ms Diaz, who is a member of the Safe Education For All campaign, appeared on Good Morning Britain.

“We are concerned that Covid is harmful to children,” she stated.

“The story about Omicron being mild is a fairytale,” she continued.

Covid poses an extremely low risk of children becoming severely ill or dying, according to research.

Last year, researchers from University College London, the Universities of York, Bristol, and Liverpool discovered that 25 children under the age of 18 died in England during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

The majority of the young people who died had health problems.

“It is absolutely universally accepted that there are huge benefits for children to be in school from a health, educational, and life course point of view,” said Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer.

Sir Chris has also described Covid’s risk to children as “extremely low.”

An official from Wigan Council writes in a letter to Ms Diaz that her daughter’s “poor school attendance record” has been brought to the council’s attention.

The letter continues, stating that “absence from school without a satisfactory reason being shown” is a legal offense punishable by “a fine of up to £2,500 for each parent.”

“The court may also decide to refer the child for proceedings in the Family Court,” it continues.

"Unless your child resumes regular school attendance, and unless there is a medical or.

