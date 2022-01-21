For killing his ex-wife on a date outside a central Pennsylvania restaurant, a man was sentenced to life in prison.

For killing his ex-wife on a date outside a central Pennsylvania restaurant, a man is sentenced to life in prison.

MIDDLEBURG – A Northumberland County man who murdered his ex-wife and her date outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in 2020 will serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

After Christopher T Fernanders, 57, of Paxinos, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, Snyder County Judge Michael Sholley imposed the mandatory sentence on Thursday.

District Attorney Michael Piecuch agreed not to prosecute charges transferred from Northumberland County in exchange for the plea.

The deaths of Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, Sholley said, “the sad part is criminal justice can’t give back what has been taken.”

“Nothing can bring back two innocent lives lost that day,” he said, echoing Piecuch.

Christopher T Fernanders was led into the Snyder County courthouse on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

When given the chance to speak up before being sentenced, Fernanders remained silent.

He admitted to taking medication for post-traumatic stress disorder while being interrogated by the judge.

One of the defense attorneys, EJ Rymsza, assured Sholley that a psychological evaluation had been completed and that a mental health defense had been thoroughly investigated.

Competency is not an issue, according to Rymsza.

The fatal shootings took place in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 1115 in Hummels Wharf on July 10, 2020.

Fernanders used a device he had installed on Campbell’s car to track her down.

At 7:44 p.m., Campbell and Bowersox were shot as they embraced.

He died en route to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

After being shot by Troy Adam Sprenkle of Sunbury, Fernanders spent more than a month at Geisinger.

Sprenkle was waiting for a table inside the restaurant when he heard the gunshot and went outside.

Sprenkle fired four shots with a.40 caliber gun he was licensed to carry as Fernanders walked toward his truck.

At the preliminary hearing, a state trooper testified

