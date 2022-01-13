For making a simple wiper blade mistake, drivers face a £2,500 fine and six points on their license.

For making one mistake involving wiper blades, car experts have warned that drivers face a £2,500 minimum fine and at least three points on their license.

For one mistake involving wiper blades, drivers face a £2,500 minimum fine and three points on their license.

With so many parts of a car that need to be checked and maintained, such as brakes and tyres, it’s easy for drivers to overlook the importance of windscreen wiper blades.

They can, however, make the difference between being able to see and not being able to see in bad weather such as rain and snow, and are thus vital.

READ MORE — How long can omicron symptoms last after a covid infection?

Failure to replace ineffective, worn-out, or faulty wiper blades, according to car experts at National Tyres, increases your chances of being involved in an accident.

“All wipers and washers that are required to be fitted must be properly adjusted and maintained in efficient working order,” the UK government adds.

“A person is guilty of an offence if he uses, or causes or permits another to use, a motor vehicle or trailer on a road when the condition of the motor vehicle or trailer, or of its accessories or equipment, is such that the use of the motor vehicle or trailer involves a danger of injury to any person,” says Section 40a of The Road Traffic Act: Using a Vehicle in a Dangerous Condition Part II.

Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, as well as failing to have proper control of your vehicle or a clear view of the road and traffic ahead, are both violations of the Highway Code that carry penalties.

Depending on the type of vehicle, you could face a minimum fine of £2,500 and three points on your license, whereas the latter could result in a fine of over £1,000 and three points on your license.

“Windscreen wipers are pivotal to safety and being able to see those around you,” said Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director of National Tyres.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.