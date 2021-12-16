For many people in Pennsylvania, COVID-19 pushed hospital bills over $100,000.

For many in Pennsylvania, COVID-19 pushed hospital bills past $100,000.

According to a new report, patients in Pennsylvania who had COVID-19 on top of a serious ailment like a heart attack or kidney failure in 2020 racked up average hospital charges of (dollar)104,179.

According to the report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4), they also had a much higher rate of death, with about 25% dying during their hospital stay.

Patients who did not have COVID-19 had a death rate of only 4%.

The PHC4’s annual report examines death and readmission rates for Pennsylvanians hospitalized for common but serious medical conditions like heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, and blood infection.

Overall, the report shows a long-term trend of people dying in hospitals or having to be readmitted.

Medical advancements and better caregiving are credited with the gains.

The report also examines the differences in the quality of care provided by each Pennsylvania hospital.

Hospitals are graded on whether their death and readmission rates are significantly higher, lower, or the same as expected for each of the 14 conditions.

For example, UPMC Carlisle’s death rate for patients treated for abnormal heart rate was significantly higher than expected.

The death rate for heart attack patients at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. was significantly higher than expected.

Several hospitals in central Pennsylvania reported death rates that were significantly higher than expected for at least one condition.

Many also saw lower readmission rates than expected for certain conditions, with fewer readmissions seen as a sign of particularly good care.

To allow for fair comparisons, the PHC4, an independent state agency, claims to risk-adjust for differences in things like patient ages and overall medical conditions.

Due to the difficulty in estimating the impact of the new disease, the PHC4 discounted cases involving COVID-19 when calculating death and readmission rates for the 14 conditions.

Some pneumonia-related conditions that were previously covered by the PHC4 were dropped from the report for similar reasons.

People should use the report as a starting point for discussions with their doctor about which hospital to go to, as well as asking questions like…

