For Martin Luther King Jr., organizers are looking for volunteers and donations.

The annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service organizers have announced that the event will be held on Jan.

“The Beloved Community: Ensuring Affordable Housing and Accessible Health Care,” was the theme of the 17th annual conference.

The event aims to pay tribute to King’s legacy by encouraging residents of central Pennsylvania to volunteer for one of the region’s numerous service projects.

“Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help community organizations and nonprofits on January 17, so we ask everyone to check out our website to see how they can spend an hour or two in service to others,” said service chair Rep.

According to a press release from Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County,

Concerned COVID-19 attendees should know that many projects are held outdoors or in large spaces with a small number of volunteers.

All volunteers are encouraged to wear masks and keep a safe distance from one another.

Virtual options will also be available for those who wish to participate from the comfort of their own homes.

The website centralpamlkday.org has a complete list of virtual and in-person events.

The organization also announced five donation drives for January.

There are 17 of them, including one for Afghan refugees who were recently resettled.

Detergent, unused pillows, blankets, towels, toiletries, dog food, cleaning supplies, and other items are needed.

Under the “donate” link on the event’s website, you’ll find a complete list of supplies needed and where to donate them.

Please visit centralpamlkday.org for more information and to sign up as a volunteer.