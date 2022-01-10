For over two weeks, the President of the European Parliament has been in hospital.

Due to a serious illness, David Sassoli has canceled all of his presidential activities.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The European Parliament’s President has been admitted to hospital and has canceled all of his official engagements, the EU institution announced on Monday.

“The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has been in hospital in Italy since December 26,” said Sassoli’s office, adding that all of his presidential activities have been canceled.

According to the announcement, Sassoli was admitted to the hospital due to “a serious complication due to immune system dysfunction.”

He was hospitalized with pneumonia in September of last year, and was unable to chair plenary sessions or attend high-level meetings for several weeks.

Sassoli will not run for a second term in the EP presidential elections, which will be held during the plenary session on January. This is unrelated to his medical condition.

17 and 20