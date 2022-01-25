For Palestinians, Biden is ‘no different’ than Trump, according to a Fatah official.

According to a Fatah official, Biden is “no different” from Trump in terms of Palestinians.

According to Sabri Saidam, US President Joe Biden’s administration has not kept promises on the Palestine issue.

Palestine’s Ramallah

A senior Palestinian official slammed US President Joe Biden’s Palestinian policy, saying he is “no different” than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden has “surrendered” to Israeli “oppression” of Palestinians, according to Sabri Saidam, a member of the Fatah movement’s Central Committee.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Saidam stated, “The Palestinian leadership wants actions from the Biden administration, not words.”

He described Biden’s administration as the “second generation” of Trump’s “Deal of the Century,” referring to Trump’s political plan to end the conflict, which Palestinians vehemently opposed.

With the exception of the return of financial support to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, Saidam claimed that Washington has only provided “lip service” to Palestinians under Biden’s leadership.

The United States is UNRWA’s largest donor, but Trump cut funding in 2018 before Biden restored it last year.

Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon benefit from schooling, health care, and food security provided by the agency.

“At the level of the relationship with the United States, there is a verbal positivity,” Saidam said.

“What we’re seeing is a sport of words… so far, the outcome is zero.”

According to Saidam, the Palestinians’ top demand is that the peace process with Israel be relaunched on the basis of a two-state solution.

Due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to release Palestinian detainees and stop building settlements, peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel collapsed in 2014.

Biden has expressed support for the resumption of peace talks, according to him, but has yet to take any concrete steps in that direction.

Biden also failed to follow through on his promise to reopen the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington and the US consulate in East Jerusalem, which were both closed by Trump.

Under Biden’s watch, the Fatah leader said, Israel’s “brutality” against Palestinians continues.

He warned that Israeli politicians, the military, and settlers have banded together to oppose “everything Palestinian,” and that Palestinians “have no choice but to return to unity to confront these extremist gangs.”

Inter-Palestinian cooperation

