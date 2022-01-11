For rapping five women he met on Tinder, an ex-Royal Navy serviceman has been sentenced to life in prison.

An ex-Royal Navy serviceman has been sentenced to life in prison for raping five women he met on Tinder.

“When can I rape you again?” Tom Rodwell, 31, was obsessed with violent sex and messaged one victim after an attack.

Rodwell, who has tattoos on his face, was dubbed a “monster” by one woman.

“I was afraid he’d kill me,” another said.

He’d have gone on to assassinate someone.”

Teesside crown court heard that three of his victims were students.

Rodwell, of Middlesbrough, admitted to 11 rapes and was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison after working for HMRC before serving in the Navy for five years.

He was described by Judge Paul Watson as a “callous and unfeeling sexual predator” and a “dangerous man.”