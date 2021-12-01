‘For six months, doctors refused to give me an EpiPen because I had life-threatening allergies.’

‘For six months, doctors refused to give me an EpiPen for life-threatening allergies.’

Anita Robertson is allergic to a variety of things, including perfume, paint, mushrooms, and onions, which can cause anaphylactic shock in some cases.

A woman with severe life-threatening allergies is fighting to have a letter recommending that doctors not prescribe her an epinephrine injection expunged from her records, leaving her without the treatment for six months.

Anita Robertson, who lives in Southport with her husband and two children, is allergic to a variety of substances, including perfume, paint, mushrooms, and onions, which can cause anaphylactic shock in some cases.

Following a series of severe allergic reactions that were diagnosed as anaphylaxis, she was referred to the immunology department at Salford Royal Hospital in November 2017.

She was given an EpiPen, which contains adrenaline, to help her manage any potentially dangerous reactions, and she claims she has used it several times since then.

Mrs Robertson said she was “incredibly confused” two years after she was discharged from Salford Royal when she discovered a letter in her file from a hospital specialist claiming there was “no evidence” she had anaphylaxis or was at risk of it, and recommending that she no longer be prescribed an EpiPen.

Mrs Robertson claimed on the back of the letter that her GP refused to give her an epinephrine injection, and that three months later she collapsed in a Tesco in Chorley, Manchester, and was given an epinephrine injection three times by medical staff to deal with the severity of the reaction.

She admitted that she still has “nightmares” about collapsing without the device nearby.

Mrs Robertson was left without an epinephrine injection until July 2020, despite the incident.

Mrs Robertson said she had to wait six months for her records to be updated after being forced to change GP surgeries and seek a second opinion from a specialist in London.

“Even though my clinician submitted a letter to my medical records saying that I should carry an epinephrine injection, hospital staff who don’t know me read that old letter and think I shouldn’t have adrenaline when I come in with an allergic reaction,” she told me.

“It’s clear that I’m suffering from anaphylaxis, and other doctors have agreed.”

My throat swells up, and I occasionally pass out.

“I’m not sure when.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

‘For six months, doctors refused to prescribe me an EpiPen for life-threatening allergies.’

‘Doctors refused to prescribe me an EpiPen for life-threatening allergies for six months’