For stabbing a disabled friend to death, a raging Glasgow killer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Patryk Jasinski stabbed Tomasz Lipiec, 33, to death at the victim’s flat in Townhead, Glasgow, then demonstrated what he had done to another man.

After Tomasz was irritated by Jasinski’s former co-accused Jason McInally being in his home, the 32-year-old flew into a rage.

After confessing to having “battered a guy,” the thug fled before returning to the flat with a friend the next day.

Jasinski, also known as ‘Polish Paddy,’ was sentenced to life in prison today in Glasgow’s High Court.

At a hearing last month, he confessed to the murder charge.

“You did not summon help and left this man to his fate,” Lord Mulholland told him after inflicting these injuries.

“You gave this man no dignity in his death.”

Your actions were heinous, and you have caused the man’s family to suffer for the rest of his life.”

On September 4 and 5, last year, the court heard how the murders took place.

Tomasz, who uses a wheelchair due to the loss of a portion of his right leg, had returned to Townhead after spending time in Glasgow city centre with Jasinski and McInally.

“He is not coming to my flat – I do not want him in my house,” Tomasz told Jasinski, referring to McInally.

The three did, however, end up inside before Tomasz and McInally began to argue.

After a while, McInally made the decision to leave.

It happened just hours after Jasinski assassinated his father.

On the morning of September 6, ex-IT worker Jasinski met Sean Morris after the murder.

“He told him he had battered a guy who he told to stay down but didn’t,” Mr Farrell said.

“He then showed Sean Morris how he had applied a chokehold to the person’s neck.”

“In addition, Jasinski admitted stabbing Tomasz and demonstrated a stabbing motion.”

The assailant then returned to the grisly crime scene with his companion.

“Jasinski let himself in, and Sean Morris noticed the body on the living room floor, wrapped in a plastic bag,” Mr Farrell said.

