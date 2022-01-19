For striking and killing a man changing tires on Interstate 81, a tank-truck driver receives a year in prison.

A tank-truck driver is sentenced to a year in prison for fatally striking and killing a man changing tires on Interstate 81.

On Tuesday, a Cumberland County man was sentenced to 1 to 2 years less one day in Cumberland County Prison for crashing into and killing a Washington, DC firefighter while changing a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 81 near Carlisle nearly four years ago.

Robert Marshall, 57, of Hedgesville, WVa., died eight days later at the Hershey Medical Center.

Robert A Runyon, 50, of the 1800 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township, was legally inebriated at the time of the accident and has since sought treatment for his alcoholism.

However, Runyon was given a huge legal break when his.225 blood alcohol level, which was nearly three times the legal limit, was thrown out because the Pennsylvania State Police officers who responded to the crash did not fully explain his right to refuse a blood draw.

Initially, the district attorney’s office appealed the test’s dismissal, claiming that all of the circumstances of the case point to Runyon’s voluntary participation in the test.

They also claimed that because Runyon held a commercial driver’s license, he was bound by federal regulations requiring CDL holders to submit to BAC tests following any truck accident.

However, a panel of state Superior Court judges said last September that they wouldn’t overturn a previous Superior Court decision requiring a different reading of the rights regarding BAC tests where the state Supreme Court had raised no concerns, and that the second issue was moot because prosecutors had not raised it in the lower courts.

Prosecutor Courtney Hair-LaRue said Tuesday that the loss of the blood alcohol test evidence hampered their ability to fully prosecute the case, which led to a November 2021 agreement in which Runyon pleaded to separate counts of homicide by vehicle and driving while under the influence with time limits, rather than the more serious charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Judge Albert Masland had a range of nine to sixteen months to work with for Runyon’s minimum sentence under the terms of the plea agreement.

Masland aimed for the middle of that range, ordering that Runyon be considered for work release after six months in prison.