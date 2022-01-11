For surviving a potentially fatal fire, Harrisburg’s fire chief advises “stay low and go.”

To survive a fire, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline recommends staying low to the ground to avoid smoke and making sure your home is equipped with a working smoke detector and, better yet, a sprinkler system.

Following two of the country’s deadliest fires in recent memory, Enterline said it’s up to the general public to educate themselves on fire safety and make the necessary changes to prevent fires.

“That is the greatest thing one can give to those who have lost their lives,” Enterline said on Monday as New York officials revised the number of people killed in a fire in a 19-story building in the Bronx.

On Sunday, at least 17 people were killed: nine adults and eight children.

Over 60 people were injured as a result of the accident.

In an early morning fire in a Philadelphia apartment last Wednesday, 12 people died, including eight children.

The three-story Fairmount rowhouse was equipped with four battery-operated smoke alarms, but none of them worked, according to authorities.

Firefighters quickly pointed out that smoke plays a lethal role in fires in both cases.

Officials are looking into maintenance issues that may have prevented an apartment door from closing automatically, allowing smoke to spread throughout the 120-unit building as details about the Bronx fire emerge.

Enterline claims that smoke, not flames, is usually the cause of death in these fires.

“We see that people did not burn to death when we look at fires, especially when there is a large loss of life.

“Smoke inhalation killed them,” he said.

Textiles and imitation wood furniture and flooring, for example, contribute to deadly smoke conditions in our homes.

“Think of all the polycarbonate materials, faux wood furniture, particleboard, glue-based items,” Enterline said.

“All of this adds to the toxic load of smoke that’s being dispersed throughout the structure.”

As a result, fire safety experts advise people to sleep with their bedroom doors shut.

Anything that can delay smoke saturation and even deprive a fire of oxygen increases the chances of people escaping…

