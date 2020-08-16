For Tell A Joke Day, Try 10 Funny One-Liners For Kids And Adults

One of the funniest days of the year has finally arrived. Each year on Aug. 16, people dedicate 24 hours to smile and laughter in celebration of Tell a Joke Day.

The humorous holiday encourages people to indulge in plenty of laughs and share a funny joke to spread happiness. According to the National Day Calendar, jokes have been a part of human culture since as early as 1900 BC.

Remember that the key to telling a great joke is all about great timing and delivery of the punchline.

Check out these 10 funny one-liners from Fatherly and Reader’s Digest that can be shared with adults and kids on Tell a Joke Day.