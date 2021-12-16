For the 59th year in a row, Britain’s longest-serving Santa delivers gifts to children.

For the 59th year in a row, the UK’s longest-serving Santa delivers presents to children.

For the 59th year in a row, the UK’s longest-serving Santa Claus is delivering gifts to children.

Ray Hulse, 77, a retired tyre fitter, was triple-jabbed so he could go around primary schools and make socially awkward appearances.

Grandad Ray, of Bridgnorth, Shropshire, became a stand-in Santa for the first time when he was 18 years old.

“I have a slightly dodgy heart,” he admitted, “but I’ll do my best not to let that stop me.”

The reward for me is seeing the children’s expressions.

“The best part of my job is wishing kids their first Merry Christmas; I always have a ‘My First Christmas’ sign up so they can create memories.”

“It’s just so much fun and magical.”

I started when I was 18 years old, and I still get the same pleasure from it today.

“It all started in a local village hall and a scout hut, and it grew from there.”

It’s fantastic just to bring joy and happiness to the children.

“Seeing the kids’ expressions and the sparkle in their eyes is my reward.”

Following the death of his son Nicholas in 2012, Ray decided to start raising money for terminally ill children.

“He would be proud,” Ray said.

Our firstborn was a lovely young man.

He would have been 50 years old at this point.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.