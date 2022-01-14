David Uplawmoor, Uplawmoor, Glasgow Lives, is the Digital Media Manager for The Burrell Collection Renaissance Project.

﻿For The Burrell Collection Renaissance Project, David Uplawmoor, Uplawmoor, Glasgow Lives, is the Digital Media Manager.

Tonight, we hear from David, who has been hard at work at the Burrell Collection, creating films, interactives, and immersive shows in preparation for its reopening.

I have a background in fine art, having graduated from Edinburgh College of Art with a degree in Tapestry.

At college, I spent a lot of time photographing and making short films.

I began creating digital interactives in the late 1990s, which led to collaborations with museums, schools, and other artists.

I started working as a Digital Curator on Glasgow’s Riverside Museum project in 2005, then moved on to developing digital content for the wider Museums’ service, which included Kelvingrove, People’s Palace, and Scotland Street, before moving on to my current position at Burrell.

For our visitors, I’ve created a large number of short films, interactive games, immersive shows, digital labels, and websites.

Creativity and creation are at the heart of what I do and enjoy.

I’ve made a few records outside of work, and I enjoy drawing and painting. I also enjoy building and renovating.

I enjoy working on projects because creativity is essentially problem-solving, experimentation, learning, and finding the right tool for the job – as well as putting in the effort.

Because of the building, its location in Pollok Park, and the collection itself, the Burrell Collection is a truly exciting project to be a part of.

I, like millions of others, grew up visiting Glasgow Museums, enthralled by the spaces and objects.

Our museum visitors are life-long super-fans, young and old, and we work for them while also attempting to reach out to new audiences.

I’m a father of two now, and I’ve learned a lot more about what kids and parents want from a museum than I did ten years ago.

My job entails assisting visitors in comprehending our collections and enjoying our museums.

Digital elements, such as films, interactives, and immersive shows, are all present to make the objects more accessible and relatable to our visitors, allowing them to connect with the museum, our city, and the rest of the world.

With the digital platforms at The Burrell Collection, we’ve created impactful, immediate’moments.’

They are visitor-created experiences based on our understanding of what visitors want to do in a museum and how much time they want to spend there.

