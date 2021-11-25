For the first time, an Airbus A340 plane lands on ice in Antarctica.

For the first time, an Airbus A340 plane lands on an ice runway in Antarctica.

Hi Fly made history by being the first airline to land an Airbus A340 plane in Antarctica.

An Airbus A340 plane made history when it landed for the first time on an icy runway in Antarctica.

Hi Fly, a Portuguese airline, flew the plane from Cape Town, South Africa, to the White Continent and back on November 2nd.

This season, the aircraft will transport a small group of tourists to Antarctica, as well as scientists and cargo.

The round trip distance was 2,500 nautical miles.

The plane, which has a maximum landing weight of 190 tons, landed on a 10,000-foot-long blue glacial ice runway that had grooves carved into it with special equipment to help the plane get a better grip while braking.

In a flight log, Hi Fly’s vice president, Captain Carlos Mirpuri, stated, “The cooler it is, the better.”

Crew members spent less than three hours on the ground in Antarctica, thanks to Mr Miripuri’s leadership.

The mission drew a lot of “attention and anxiety,” he said, but the team was confident that “we did our homework properly.”

“It’s not easy to spot the runway,” he said, adding, “the reflection is incredible.”

Mr Mirpuri wrote, “The non-flying pilot plays an important role in making the usual plus additional callouts, especially in the late stages of the approach.”

“There’s also no visual glide slope guidance, and the runway’s blend with the surrounding terrain and the vast white desert around it makes height judgment difficult to say the least.”

“When we reached taxi speed I could hear a round of applause from the cabin,” he said, despite the flight being “textbook” and the landing being “uneventful.”

We were overjoyed.

We were, after all, writing history.”

Hi Fly is a specialist “wet lease” airline that rents planes, crews, maintenance, and insurance.

The company behind Wolf’s Fang, a luxury adventure camp in Antarctica, hired it for the inaugural flight to the world’s southernmost continent.

In a Lockheed Vega, Australian adventurer George Wilkins and US Army pilot Carl Eielson made the first powered flight in Antarctica in 1928.

Although Antarctica lacks an airport, the continent does have 50 landing strips and runways.

For the first time, an Airbus A340 plane lands on ice in Antarctica.

Airbus A340 plane lands in Antarctica on ice runway for the first time