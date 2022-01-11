For the first time ever, scientists observe a red giant star going supernova right as it happens.

For the first time, scientists see a red giant star go supernova right as it happens.

Observing a supernova before, during, and after the explosion is extremely rare for scientists, but a new study claims that it has never been done before.

According to Space.com, scientists have only seen the “messy aftermath” of stellar explosions up until now.

However, a team of scientists discovered a red supergiant in the summer of 2020, using the Pan-STARRS telescope in Maui, Hawaii, according to Engadget.

Then, in September, that same star “went supernova,” as exploding stars are known.

According to Space.com, the supernova, known as (SN) 2020tlf, was an explosion described by team members as “one of the most intriguing” supernovas of its type.

According to Space.com, Wynn Jacobson-Galán, an astronomy National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow at the University of California Berkeley and lead author of a new study reporting the findings, “This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die,” and “For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode!”

What causes supernova explosions in stars?

According to Engadget, when a star runs out of fuel, it collapses under its own gravity, resulting in a massive carbon fusion explosion known as a supernova.

According to Engadget, supernova SN 2020tlf is located in the NGC 5731 galaxy about “120 million light-years from Earth” and was about 10 times more massive than the Sun.

According to Live Science, the star began experiencing “violent explosions well before its core collapsed in the fall of 2020” because of a “dense cloud of gas surrounding the star at the time of its explosion.”

“We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now,” study co-author Raffaella Margutti, a UC Berkeley astrophysicist, said in a statement, as quoted by Live Science.

In January, a new study was released.

The Astrophysical Journal, vol. 6, no. 6

MORE INFO: