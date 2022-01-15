For the first time, I awoke from a five-week Covid coma and met my baby son.

Andrew Allen had only seen baby Oliver once before, in a photo left for him on his sickbed by a nurse.

It would be another three weeks before he saw his son in a hospital corridor for the first time.

“I was moving ward because I was getting better, and the consultant arranged for me to see them on the corridor,” Andrew, 32, explained.

I’d never met Oliver before.

“It was overwhelming — not only because I hadn’t seen my son in three and a half weeks, but also because I hadn’t seen my daughter.”

After a coworker at an aerospace engineering firm tested positive for Covid-19, Andrew, of Bolton, began to feel unwell in July.

He lost his sense of smell, vomited, and had diarrhoea over the next ten days, but a negative PCR test led him to believe he might have a bug.

Charlotte, a 32-year-old retail worker, was admitted to the hospital on July 27 and gave birth the next day.

Andrew, who was becoming increasingly ill, was rushed to the hospital a few hours later.

“My mother called for an ambulance, and the paramedics listened to my breathing over the phone,” he explained.

“I wasn’t getting enough oxygen.

It sounded like a death rattle to my mother.

I was in a lot of pain.

“My oxygen levels were extremely low, and I was one of the most serious cases they’d ever encountered.”

“I recall trying to explain to the paramedics that my son had been born.

But I kept getting chastised for removing my mask.”

Andrew was put into a medically induced coma and was ventilated.

Covid was found in his system later.

He saw a picture of his five-year-old daughter Imogen and her baby when he awoke two weeks later.

“I knew I would miss the birth when I got Covid, and I was gutted,” Andrew said, now back at work but still recovering.

When I realized I’d missed it, I was disappointed.”