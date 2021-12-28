To ‘unwrap’ the Egyptian Pharoah Amenhotep’s mummy for the first time, I used digital scanners.

For the first time, I used digital scanners to ‘unwrap’ Egyptian Pharoah Amenhotep’s mummy.

Researchers discovered previously unknown details about his appearance and the lavish, one-of-a-kind jewelry he was buried with beneath the layers of wrapping.

After being digitally “unwrapped” with high-tech scanners, the perfectly wrapped mummified body of Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep I has finally been seen.

Because of the ancient ruler’s beautifully decorated wrapping with flower garlands and exquisite life-like facemask inset with colorful stones, researchers were hesitant to uncover his body.

They were able to examine his body with the help of three-dimensional computer scanning.

Egyptologists knew the mummy had been unwrapped once in the 11th century BCE, more than four centuries after his mummification and burial, thanks to decoded hieroglyphics.

Experts believe that the priests who restored and reburied him did so not only to repair grave robber damage, but also to reuse royal burial equipment for future pharaohs.

Dr. Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at Cairo University’s Faculty of Medicine and the radiologist for the Egyptian Mummy Project, and the study’s first author, said the findings disproved those theories.

“The fact that Amenhotep I’s mummy had never been unwrapped in modern times gave us a unique opportunity not only to study how he had been mummified and buried originally, but also how he had been treated and reburied twice by High Priests of Amun, centuries after his death,” she said.

“We were able to study this well-preserved pharaoh in unprecedented detail by digitally unwrapping the mummy and ‘peeling off’ its virtual layers – the facemask, the bandages, and the mummy itself.

“We can see that Amenhotep I died when he was around 35 years old.

He stood around 169cm tall, was circumcised, and had good teeth.

He wore 30 amulets and a one-of-a-kind golden girdle with gold beads under his robes.

“Amenhotep I had a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, curly hair, and mildly protruding upper teeth, just like his father.”

Amenhotep II, whose name means “Amun is satisfied” in reference to Amun, the ancient Egyptian god of the air, ruled from 1525 to 1550.

