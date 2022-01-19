For the first time in 224 years, “Old Ironsides” will be commanded by a woman.

For the first time in the warship’s 224-year history, a woman will command it.

According to CBS News, Commander Billie J Farrell will take command of the 224-year-old warship known as Old Ironsides as the ship’s 77th commanding officer.

Commander John Benda has been in charge since February 2020, and Farrell will succeed him.

Benda said in a news release, “I know the crew is in great hands with Commander Farrell.”

“It’s long past time for this historic barrier to be broken.

I can’t think of a better person to lead the USS Constitution as its first female commander.”

Farrell, a native of Paducah, Kentucky, graduated from the University of Arkansas and the United States Naval Academy in 2004.

According to The Hill, she previously served as executive officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Vicksburg.

“I am honored to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve as the USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years,” Farrell said in a news release.

According to The Hill, Farrell said she hopes to strengthen the USS Constitution’s legacy “through preservation, promotion, and protection” by telling and connecting her story “to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today.”

According to a statement issued by the US Navy’s press office, Lt.

Commandant Major

Claire V. Bloom was the USS Constitution’s first female commissioned officer.

Bloom led the historic 1997 sail, which was “the first time Old Ironsides sailed under her own power since 1881.”

According to the Navy’s news release, Rosemarie Lanam, the first female crew member, was an enlisted Sailor who joined the crew of the USS Constitution in 1986.

According to the news release, women make up more than a third of the warship’s 80-person crew.

