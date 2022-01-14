For the first time in a month, daily Covid cases in the UK fall below 100,000.

For the first time in a month, the number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom falls below 100,000.

The latest daily figure is the lowest since December 18, but experts believe that government statistics are “missing” a large number of cases.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals fell to 19,539, a slight decrease.

According to analysis, tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases in the UK are not being included in the official daily figures.

According to the government’s Covid-19 dashboard, an average of 114,600 new cases were recorded each day in the week ending December 23.

According to new estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the true figure could have been more than three times that.

It’s possible that more than 1.5 million new coronavirus cases were missed in the week leading up to Christmas, according to official statistics.

The Government’s daily figures will continue to be influenced by high levels of underreporting, making the current number of cases in the UK uncertain.

The data was released as part of the ONS’s weekly infection survey, which estimates both the overall prevalence of the virus and the number of new cases across the country.

All figures are based on the analysis of swabs taken from the nose and throat of a representative sample of more than 150,000 people living in private homes.

They show that in the week ending December 23, there were an estimated 357,600 new cases of Covid-19 per day, more than three times the 114,600 recorded on the government’s dashboard.

And the ONS estimated 221,200 new cases in the UK in the seven days leading up to December 17 – nearly three times the figure on the dashboard, which was 80,400.

Only those who have reported that they have tested positive for the virus are included in the government’s daily statistics.

This means that the numbers are influenced by factors such as how many people are requesting tests, whether or not they choose to report their test results, and whether or not they are taking a test because they are aware of coronavirus symptoms.

