For the first time in eight months, Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 40,000.

For the first time in 8 months, Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has given out more than 131 million doses of coronavirus vaccine since January.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to official figures released on Friday, Turkey recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time in eight months.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January, the country has given out more than 131.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry, over 56.9 million people have received their first vaccination, with over 51.6 million having received their full vaccination.

Over 18.9 million people in Turkey have also received third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry confirmed 40,786 new COVID-19 infections, 163 deaths, and 23,968 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 372,516 virus tests performed.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca issued a “New Year warning” on Twitter, saying: “Though there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are.”

“We’re living in a period of increased danger.”

He also encouraged people to spend the New Year’s Eve with only their immediate families.

On Friday, Koca released a written statement regarding the virus’s omicron variant.

According to the statement, the increase in the number of cases originating from the omicron was primarily seen in Istanbul, with Istanbul accounting for 52.3 percent of nationwide cases over the past ten days.

“In the last ten days, the number of cases has doubled across the country, but hospitalizations have increased by 4.6%.”

“Intensive care and intubations did not increase,” the report stated.

Koca added that “different mutations and variants do not change the measures that can be taken against the pandemic,” adding that “it is still too early to claim that omicron is less severe.”

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.43 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 286.8 million cases reported worldwide.