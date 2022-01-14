For the first time, Japan is treating spinal injuries with iPS cells.

For the first time, iPS cells are being used to treat spinal injuries in Japan.

Researchers estimate that gathering the data needed for the treatment’s practical application will take “at least 3 to 5 years.”

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Researchers in Japan have begun testing the use of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to treat spinal cord injuries, which is a world first.

Clinical tests are now underway at the Keio University in Tokyo as part of a study that began last month, according to Kyodo News.

iPS cells are created by reprogramming mature cells from a donor, usually from the skin, into a state that mimics embryonic stem cells.

According to the report, researchers have implanted neural stem cells into the injured area of one patient, who is doing “extremely well.”

During the course of his physical rehabilitation, the patient is being monitored.

An independent committee of experts will review the data, and the university will only “proceed with the second transplant if the committee confirms it is safe,” according to the university.

“The university will eventually transplant cells derived from iPS cells to four patients who lost motor and sensory function between two and four weeks ago after sustaining injuries in sports or traffic accidents,” according to the report.

The study’s main goal, according to the university, is to “confirm the safety of the transplanted cells and method of transplantation,” but obtaining the data needed to make a decision on the treatment’s practical application will take “at least three to five years.”