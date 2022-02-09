For the first time since a fatal fire in Central Pennsylvania, a firefighter walks on his own.

Shawn Menear, a Middletown firefighter, made a “significant step forward” in his recovery from major injuries sustained in a fatal house fire on Jan.

22.

Since suffering third-degree burns and other injuries when the second floor of a house collapsed on him during a firefight in the 500 block of Water Street in Royalton, Menear has been treated at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

William “Bill” Hardy, a resident of the house, died in the fire.

Menear made significant progress on Tuesday, according to the Middletown Fire Department, when he was able to walk for the first time since the fire.

“This is a huge step forward, and when combined with a number of other challenges he’s overcome, his rehabilitation future is looking a lot brighter,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Menear had not been able to move beyond his hospital bed or bedside recliner chair during his entire stay at the hospital before this improvement, according to the post.

The department hopes to provide an update on Menear’s outpatient treatment as soon as possible.

The department wrote, “Thank you everyone for your continued support, and Congratulations Shawn on a major step forward!!”

Following the fire, fundraisers sprung up all over the region to aid Menear and his family.

The official GoFundMe campaign has also raised (dollar)32,000 out of a total of (dollar)50,000 needed to cover medical costs and additional hardship caused by the injury.

More information can be found at INFOSURHOY: