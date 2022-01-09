For the first time since the election, Iraq’s new parliament meets.

For the first time since the elections, Iraq’s new parliament convenes.

During Sunday’s session, the House of Commons will elect a speaker and two deputies.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

On Sunday, Iraq’s newly elected Parliament met for the first time in the capital, Baghdad.

Later, legislators will elect a new president, who will appoint the largest bloc to form the government.

MP Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the oldest member of parliament, presided over the meeting, according to the state news agency INA.

The session on Sunday came nearly three months after Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in the 329-member parliament in the October 10 parliamentary elections.

