For the first time since the French Revolution, France is considering outlawing incest.

For the first time since the French Revolution, France is considering banning incest.

In France, incest remains legal for those under the age of 18, but the government is moving to outlaw sexual relations between family members.

France is finally catching up to the rest of Europe, with the announcement of plans to outlaw incest for the first time since 1791.

The government is moving to make incest illegal outright, according to Adrien Taquet, France’s secretary of state for child protection. Incest is currently only prohibited when a child is involved, which is defined as anyone under the age of 18.

“You don’t have sexual relations with your father, your son, or your daughter,” Mr Taquet said in an interview with AFP.

“It isn’t a question of consenting adults, nor is it a question of age.”

We’re fighting incest.

The signals must be unmistakable.”

Cousins would still be able to marry under the new legislation, but it is unclear whether the prohibition would also apply to stepfamilies.

“Incest isn’t a’scandal,'” one lawyer said on Twitter.

It’s a crime, and it’s incredible that the French legal system is only now catching up.”

Mr Tacquet’s announcement was welcomed by Laurent Boyet, the chairman of Les Papillons, a child protection charity.

“Incest is socially forbidden but not legally forbidden,” he told The New York Times, “and it is critical to make the two coincide.”

“Even when a child reaches adulthood, [a sexual relationship]between a parent and a child always involves a form of control, which is why incest is a specific act that requires specific legislation.”

Following the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson, President Emmanuel Macron made headlines in January last year when he called for tighter incest rules. Olivier Duhamel admitted to abusing the teenage boy in the 1980s, but he was never prosecuted due to the French statute of limitations.

Mr Macron said at the time on Twitter that France’s laws needed to be updated to better protect children from sexual violence, and that he had asked the justice minister to lead a consultation aimed at quickly developing legislative proposals.

He stated, “We will go after the aggressors.”

As a result, legislation was updated.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

France moves to ban incest for the first time since the French Revolution