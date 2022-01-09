For the first time, Spain classifies pets as sentient beings.

When possible, judges should opt for joint custody of a family’s furry friends in divorce cases.

OVIEDO is a town in the Spanish province of Oviedo.

For the first time in Spain, a new law recognized pets as “sentient beings” on Wednesday.

The preamble to the law states, “This reform is required not only to adapt the Spanish Civil Code to the true nature of animals, but also to the nature of their relationships with humans.”

Previously, pets were classified as “objects” under Spanish law.

As a result, one of the most significant consequences of this legal paradigm shift will be the treatment of pets during divorce or separation.

Judges will be able to order shared custody of animals between partners, allowing pets to be treated more like children.

The welfare of the pet will be considered when the judge makes a decision about pet custody.

At the same time, if one partner is found to have mistreated a pet in order to maintain control over the relationship, it could have ramifications for child custody battles.

Creditors and other parties will no longer be able to seize a person’s pet without taking into account their health.

Pets can be included in wills as well, and if they aren’t, there is a clear plan in place for what to do with them after their owner passes away.

Spain joins other European countries such as Portugal, France, Switzerland, and Germany in recognizing animals as sentient beings in recent decades.

This is Spain’s progressive government’s first major legal change on animal welfare, but it may not be the last.

Unidas Podemos, a junior coalition partner, has drafted a new bill that would prohibit wild animal performances in circuses, the sale of pets in stores, animal cruelty, and the abandonment of dogs for more than 24 hours.

In the country known for bullfights, changes are being made to the criminal code to increase the penalties for animal abuse.