For the first time, strawberries have surpassed bananas as the UK’s favorite fruit – what is your top pick?

For the first time, strawberries have surpassed bananas as the nation’s favorite fruit.

Despite being widely available only during the summer, they have topped the table this year due to soaring sales.

Due to the unseasonably cold spring weather, their arrival was even delayed by two weeks.

However, according to industry data, shoppers made up for lost time by spending £614.5 million on strawberries, a £26.1 million increase over the previous year.

Bananas, which have traditionally been Britain’s most popular fruit, have slipped to fourth place in the annual table, with grapes and apples rising to second and third place, respectively.

Banana sales fell by £42.4 million to £548.9 million, according to The Grocer magazine’s annual product review.

The switch was attributed to British consumers seeking more fruit variety following the lockdown, as well as the price of strawberries being slashed following a bumper harvest.

Tesco was able to buy an additional 400 tonnes because the harvest was so plentiful, according to the Grocer, and offer “a kilo for just £3.”

The figures compare sales in stores and supermarkets in the 52 weeks leading up to September 11 to the same time last year.

According to NielsenIQ, overall fruit sales increased by £23.6 million.

Strawberry – £614.5 million (an increase of 4.4%).

595.3 million pounds (up 2.9%)

Apple – £555.0 million (+1.1%)

Bananas – £548.9 million (a 7.2% decrease)

£427.0 million (up 3.9%) for Blueberry

£331.5 million (down 4.4%) for Clementine

Raspberry has a market capitalization of £322.6 million (down 1.2%).

Orange (up 3.2%) – £168.4 million

Lemon has a market capitalization of £129.2 million (a decrease of 3.0%).

£102.5 million (up 2.8%) for pears

