For the first time, the number of COVID-19 cases per day in Tokyo exceeds 10,000.

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo has surpassed 10,000 for the first time since the outbreak began, according to the provincial governor’s office.

COVID-19 cases totaled 11,227, bringing the total number of cases in Japan’s capital to over 453,000.

In the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed three lives, and 12 people are being treated in intensive care units.

In response to the recent spike in cases, Japan’s government declared a limited state of emergency in 16 states, including Tokyo, on Friday.

State governors can use the limited state of emergency to reduce restaurant hours, halt alcohol sales, and ask residents not to travel outside of their home states.

