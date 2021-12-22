For the first time, the United Kingdom records 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

For the first time in history, the United Kingdom records 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

As omicron spreads across the UK, Wales introduces social distancing rules.

LONDON, U.K.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the United Kingdom reported 100,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The date was December.

The virus had been discovered in 22, 106,122 people.

In the week beginning December 1st,

In comparison to the previous week, 16, 643,219 people had a confirmed positive test result, a 58.9% increase.

On Wednesday, 140 people died, bringing the total number of people who died within a month of testing positive for the virus to 783, a decrease of 2.7 percent from the previous week.

By the end of December, over 47.15 million people had received their second dose of the vaccine, bringing the total number of people who had received the vaccine to over 51.57 million.

twenty-first.

The omicron variant’s potency and high transmissibility are continuing to spread across the UK, and it is quickly becoming the dominant variant in the country, according to Wednesday’s daily record.

In addition, it is largely to blame for the rise in hospitalizations.

Wales has announced new measures.

On Wednesday, the Welsh government announced tougher measures to combat the omicron variant’s spread.

The return of social distancing rules will take effect at 6 a.m., according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

On December 1st, at 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom

27.

“Omicron is already here in Wales, and it is spreading quickly,” Drakeford said, adding that in response to its spread, he implemented “alert level two measures.”

According to the Welsh government’s new rules, public-access hospitality venues such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and theatres must adhere to the two-meter social distancing rule, and patrons must arrive in groups of six or less.

Furthermore, masks will be required unless people are seated and stationary, and venues will be required to collect customer contact information for track and trace purposes.

Large gatherings have also been canceled, with a limit of 50 people outside and 30 inside.

Attendees at weddings and funerals would be required to take lateral flow tests in advance.

The Welsh first minister accused the UK government of being “paralyzed” in its response to the spread of the omicron variant.

“They are rendered immobile by their.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy