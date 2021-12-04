For the first time, the US Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray Tanker Drone has been loaded onto an aircraft carrier.

For the first time, the US Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray Tanker Drone is loaded onto an aircraft carrier.

The MQ-25 Stingray Tanker Drone, a new top-of-the-line stealth craft, made a stunning public debut as it was loaded onto a US Navy aircraft carrier for deck-handling trials.

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) shared a photo slideshow of the debut on Twitter.

The drone demonstrator has been through a slew of tests this year, including refueling tests with strike fighters and radar planes, according to reports from The Drive.

While the Stingray isn’t expected to fly anytime soon, the on-carrier tests are an important part of the Navy’s preparations to use the drone in the future.

The US Navy is expected to order 72 MQ-25s, according to The Drive.

By 2025, military officials hope to be able to operate at full capacity.

High-tech developments have resulted from efforts to expand the Navy’s fleet of unmanned aircraft, such as a solar-powered plane that can fly for up to 90 days on its own.

The Navy is currently using MQ-4C Triton drones, which are the size of an airliner, to monitor ships on patrol.

These can fly for up to 30 hours, but the Navy is looking for longer flight times.

During the occupation of Afghanistan, the use of drones in warfare increased dramatically.

Even after withdrawing boots-on-the-ground troops from Afghanistan, President Biden appears set to continue using drone strikes.

Other global superpowers are racing to develop new, high-powered aircraft and spacecraft, making these development programs even more important.

China has recently developed a mysterious “hypersonic glide vehicle.”

Russia is also massing 175,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, possibly as soon as early next year, in preparation for a “massive offensive.”

