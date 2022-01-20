For the first time, ‘Twin Torpedo’ sex toys discovered in Jeffrey Epstein’s closet during a police raid on pedo’s mansion are shown.

In an exclusive photo obtained by The Sun, a set of sex toys discovered at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion and used as evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial are shown for the first time.

Cops seized the “Twin Torpedos” sex toys from a closet during an October 2005 raid on late pedophile financier Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

They’re encased in red boxes labeled “All new power pack with separate vibrating controls” in the photo.

The red boxes were then placed inside a brown cardboard box surrounded by shoes and a plastic carrier bag.

The sex devices, as well as a massage table from Epstein’s Florida estate, were shown to jurors in December during Maxwell’s trial in New York.

Madam Maxwell, 60, of Epstein, was found guilty on December 29 of five of the six sex trafficking-related charges she faced, all of which dated back to the 1990s.

It comes as her friend Prince Andrew is in court with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an Epstein sex slave.

After being sued for allegedly sexually abusing his accuser when she was only 17, the Duke of York failed in his attempts to stop the case.

The shocking decision is a hammer blow to the royal, who has vehemently denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

Palm Beach police sergeant Michael Dawson told jurors during Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal trial in New York that the “Twin Torpedos” were discovered in an upstairs closet at Epstein’s opulent mansion.

“We were looking for massage tables, massage oils, and sex toys,” Sgt Dawson told the court.

“Upstairs, I found a sex toy called the Twin Torpedos in one of the closets or bedrooms.”

As she questioned Palm Beach police officers about the search warrant executed at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, Assistant US Attorney Maruene Maurene Comey introduced the sex toys as evidence.

The prosecutor did not say why the sex toys and dark green collapsible massage table were brought into evidence at the time.

During the trial, however, the first accuser testified about Epstein abusing her with sex toys during “massages.”

The victim, identified only as “Jane,” claimed that when she was 14 and alone with Maxwell and Epstein, Epstein used a vibrator on her.

“He liked to… use vibrators of various sizes; and even those back massagers that were, you know, painful,” she said.

Jane also testified that Epstein and Maxwell frequently subjected her to abuse…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.