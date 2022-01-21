For the Mediterranean exercise, the US carrier strike group will be under NATO command.

For the Neptune Strike exercise in the Mediterranean, the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group will be under NATO command, according to NATO’s top official.

Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, “A strong sign of transatlantic unity,” adding, “NATO will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all Allies.”

The exercise will begin Monday and last until February, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

He said the carrier strike group will be at the heart of the exercise, which has been planned for a long time, and that it will include coordinated activities such as NATO allies’ naval tactical maneuvers, submarine training, and long-range attack training.

Instructing US ships to provide “assurance to Europe”

Following the escalation of tensions with Russia, a group of US warships has reportedly been ordered to stay in the Mediterranean “to reassure” European countries.

The USS Harry S Truman carrier and five other accompanying ships were ordered to stay in the European operational area rather than move to the Central Command area, which includes northeast Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, according to US media reports.

The move, according to a Pentagon official, reflects the need for a permanent presence in Europe and is necessary to reassure allies of the US commitment to collective defense.