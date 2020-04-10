For the moment no coronabonds but a stimulus fund for the EU …

8:36 am: Nailed to the ground, the planes are pampered

“The planes on the ground require maintenance, we do not abandon them, so that we can find all of our machines in the best condition after confinement,” said Dominique Viallet, line maintenance manager. Operations are “essentially oriented towards the protection of aircraft, their sensitive systems such as aerodynamic devices, Pitot sockets and static sockets, incidence and temperature sensors”, essential for flight safety, specifies Dominique Viallet .

Depending on the type of aircraft, the engine is protected by an orange cover or simply immobilized by fasteners, in particular so that the blades do not start to spin in a vacuum. Each week, each reactor is started for a quarter of an hour, to ensure the lubrication of the system and avoid any risk of corrosion.