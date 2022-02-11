For the month of September, Biden will divide the frozen Afghan funds.

Biden will divide the Afghan funds that have been frozen since September.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Friday dividing the (dollar)7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the United States to fund humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and compensate 9/11 victims.

According to a US official familiar with the decision, the decision was made in the aftermath of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The order calls for US financial institutions to make it easier for Afghan relief and basic needs to get access to (dollar)3.5 billion.

The remaining (dollar)3.5 billion would stay in the United States and be used to support ongoing litigation by US terrorism victims, according to the official.

Because the decision had not been formally announced, the official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August as the US military withdrew, international funding to Afghanistan was suspended, and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen.

Since the Taliban took control, Afghanistan’s long-struggling economy has been in freefall.

The international community funded nearly 80% of the previous Afghan government’s budget.

Hospitals, schools, factories, and government ministries all benefited from the money that has now been cut off.

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as health-care shortages, drought, and malnutrition, have added to the desperation for such basic necessities.

Lack of funding has resulted in increased poverty, and aid organizations have warned of impending humanitarian disaster.

State employees haven’t been paid in months, including doctors, teachers, and administrative civil servants.

Banks, on the other hand, have limited the amount of money account holders can withdraw.

According to the official, US courts where 911 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will have to take action in order to compensate the victims.

Following the 911 attacks on the United States, the US launched a war in Afghanistan more than 20 years ago after then-Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden relocated to Afghanistan after being expelled from Sudan in 1996. He was born in Saudi Arabia but had his citizenship revoked.

The Justice Department had indicated a few months ago that the Biden administration was prepared to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by 911 victims and their families in New York City by…

