For the New Year of 2021, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed.

Due to the fact that New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, government offices will be closed on that day regardless of the holiday, and many businesses will close on Friday as well.

What offices and businesses will be closed on Friday and Saturday, as well as what will remain open, are listed below.

PennDOT is the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

In observance of the holiday, the Riverfront Office Center and the Pittsburgh Driver License Center will be closed on Friday.

Saturday will be a day of rest for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Rabbittransit is an abbreviation for rabbit transit.

On New Year’s Eve, fixed route service will end early at 6:30 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, there will be no service.

CAT (Capital Area Transit) is a public transportation system that serves the entire metropolitan area of Washington, D.

The fixed-route service of Capital Area Transit will end early on Friday, at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be no service.

Parking in Harrisburg is easy.

On New Year’s Day, meter parking in Harrisburg is free.

Branches of the banking system:

On Friday, the majority of banks will be open.

On Saturday, January 1, all banks will be closed.

The library systems in Dauphin and Lebanon counties will be closed on Friday.

All libraries in the Cumberland County Library System will be closed on Friday and Saturday; Hershey Public Library will be closed on Friday, and Middletown Public Library will be closed on Saturday.

Schools in the public sector:

Pennsylvania State Museum:

On Friday, it will be open, and on Saturday, it will be closed.

Supermarkets:

On Friday, a lot of businesses will close early.

Call ahead to confirm store hours.

Until 9 p.m., Giant Food Stores will be open.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, regular hours will resume.

It’s Saturday.

Karns will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The store will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Saturday is the day.

At 8 p.m., all Wegmans stores will close.

On Friday, we will reopen at 6 a.m.

Saturday is the day.

Weis will be open until 9 p.m. this evening.

It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

It’s Saturday.

On Saturday, all Costco locations will be closed.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., BJs will be open.

On Friday, we will be closed, and on Saturday, we will be closed.