For the New Year’s Eve strawberry drop and fireworks, Harrisburg relocates.

For the New Year’s Eve strawberry drop and fireworks, Harrisburg has relocated.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Harrisburg has moved to a new location.

On December 10, from 10 p.m. to midnight, a strawberry drop with fireworks will take place at FNB Field on City Island.

thirty-first.

The city used to ring in the new year at the Hilton Harrisburg, 1 N Second St., by closing off a portion of North Second Street.

Last year’s event was streamed live on the internet.

This year’s fireworks will be launched at the same time as the traditional strawberry drop, at 12 a.m.

Free children’s activities, live music, a ZeroDay Brewing beer garden, food trucks, a photovideo booth, and more will be available at the event.

The first 750 people will receive New Year’s glasses and crowns.

Before midnight, a large board at the stadium will display messages from community members and businesses.

On the same day, the city is promoting dining specials and activities.

The Gamut Theatre, Popcorn Hat Players, and Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center are among the 31.

The event will be free to attend and park on City Island.

Several communities across the region are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations.

However, due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and other factors such as ongoing construction, the cities of Lancaster and York canceled their celebrations.

FNB Field is located at 245 Championship Way on Harrisburg’s City Island.

There is no charge for admission.

The party lasts from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on December 31.

thirty-first.

Parking is free on City Island.