For the next five years, Japan will pay over (dollar)9 billion to host US forces.

During the ‘2(plus)2′ virtual meeting of two countries’ foreign and defense ministers, Foreign Minister Hayashi signs an agreement.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Friday, Japan agreed to pay the United States over (dollar)9 billion to host its forces in the country for the next five years, starting in April.

During a “two plus two” virtual meeting of the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers on Friday, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi signed an agreement with Raymond Greene, the US interim ambassador in Tokyo.

Under a bilateral security treaty, around 50,000 US soldiers are stationed in Japan, and Tokyo pays what is known as “omoiyari yosan,” or a careful budget.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK News, Japan will spend 1.055 trillion yen (approximately (dollar)9.1 billion) on US forces over the next five years, an increase of about (dollar)88 million per year.

Early on Friday, Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi met online with their American counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to reiterate Tokyo’s request that the US impose curfews on its bases in the country.

Hayashi had informed Blinken earlier this week that omicron variant-driven cases were on the rise among US soldiers, necessitating strict antivirus measures.

Governors of provinces hosting US bases have linked an increase in COVID-19 cases to the presence of the bases, and Japan is considering declaring a quasi-emergency in the provinces of Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima to combat the virus’s spread.

Following the virtual meeting, both parties issued a joint statement discussing China’s increasing maritime activities, the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and North Korea’s missile and nuclear development.